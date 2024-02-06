Covington man arrested for stalking his estranged wife, deputies say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of stalking his estranged wife was arrested in Covington.

On Jan. 31, deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) Domestic Violence Unit, along with the NCSO Special Investigations Unit, arrested Mitulkumar Patel, 42, and charged him with one count of aggravated stalking (Georgia Family Violence Act) and one count of aggravated stalking.

On Jan. 13, deputies responded to a call about an aggravated stalking incident in the area near Berkshire Pass in Covington.

Deputies spoke with the victim, who said her estranged husband had violated a temporary protective order and was stalking her.

According to NCSO, this was not the first stalking incident involving Patel and his estranged wife that deputies and the Covington Police Department have responded to.

Deputies served a search warrant at Patel’s home on Jan. 31.

NCSO says evidence gathered during the search warrant linked him with other crimes in the area.

