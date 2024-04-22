Local

New Falcons QB Kirk Cousins shows his support for Atlanta sports teams

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Kirk Cousins in Atlanta ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 21: Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 20: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts to the supporter section after hitting the Golden Spike prior to the Atlanta United facing the FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — New Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins spent the weekend showing his support for his fellow Atlanta athletes.

Cousins treated his Falcons teammates to Atlanta United’s match on Saturday and later threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.

The Falcons signed Cousins to a lucrative four-year, $180 million deal in March. He brings with him 12 years of NFL experience with the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings.

He made the Pro Bowl four times, most recently in 2022.

TRENDING STORIES:

During that same season, he tied the NFL record for most game-winning drives in a single season, which was previously held by former University of Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The veteran quarterback has ties to metro Atlanta. His wife, Julie, grew up in the north Fulton area.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Image 1 of 112

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 14: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read