New Falcons QB Kirk Cousins shows his support for Atlanta sports teams

ATLANTA — New Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins spent the weekend showing his support for his fellow Atlanta athletes.
Cousins treated his Falcons teammates to Atlanta United’s match on Saturday and later threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.
Atlanta United last night, Atlanta Braves tonight, if the Hawks were in the playoffs you know we would've seen Kirk sitting courtside.— Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) April 21, 2024
He's getting very acclimated to the Atlanta sports scene. #ForTheA https://t.co/ovLVUkG2go
The Falcons signed Cousins to a lucrative four-year, $180 million deal in March. He brings with him 12 years of NFL experience with the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings.
He made the Pro Bowl four times, most recently in 2022.
During that same season, he tied the NFL record for most game-winning drives in a single season, which was previously held by former University of Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The veteran quarterback has ties to metro Atlanta. His wife, Julie, grew up in the north Fulton area.
