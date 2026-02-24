New Atlanta Falcons GM, head coach arrive in Indianapolis for NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Atlanta Falcons will not have a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. As of right now, the team only has five picks overall with only two of them through the first 100 picks.

So it’s safe to say that new Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham and new head coach Kevin Stefanski will need to make every pick count.

And that process starts this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Falcons and the other 31 teams will have a chance to evaluate 319 players who were invited to work out in Indianapolis.

Cunningham and Stefanski are set to meet with the media on Tuesday.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein will report live from the NFL Combine throughout the week on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group