Neighbors of fiery train crash want an update on cleanup the process

ATLANTA — Neighbors in northwest Atlanta are concerned after a fiery train wreck 10 days ago.

A Norfolk Southern train crashed into a CSX train, and CSX said diesel fuel spilled into a nearby creek.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke to people who live on Collier Avenue Northwest where booms have been placed in the creek that flows by an apartment complex.

The booms are typically used to catch spills in waterways, but we are working to confirm with CSX that the booms are related to this spill.

“We need to know what’s going on immediately,” said Crystal Seales.

The crash happened early in the morning on Nov. 17 near Chattahoochee Ave. NW. People told us then, they heard it and smelled it first.

“We just wanted to keep an eye on things, make sure we didn’t need to be evacuated or anything out of the ordinary,” Derek Smith said.

CSX and Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said no one was in danger, and no one was hurt.

However, a Norfolk Southern train hit a standing CSX train, derailing eight cars and damaging a locomotive.

CSX said approximately 485 gallons of diesel fuel spilled. Flames consumed some of it, but some of it spilled into the nearby creek.

CSX said cleanup crews threw out dikes to contain it.

CSX said it working closely with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Georgia Environmental Protection Department to recover the fuel and mitigate any potential environmental impact.

Channel 2 Action News is waiting for an update on how far along the company is in that process.

