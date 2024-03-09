Nearly dozen Hall County dogs at risk of being put down, need adoption or rescue today

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Animal Services needs your help to find forever homes or foster homes for nearly a dozen dogs.

If they aren’t adopted by Saturday, the dogs are at risk of being put down.

“Interested in adopting or fostering one of these pets? Give us a call by March 9th at 678-450-1587! Know someone looking to adopt who might be a great fit? Tag them in the comments below! Don’t have room but want to help? Share this post, and help these wonderful dogs find a home! Visit our website for more information!” Hall County Animal Services posted on Facebook.

A few of the dogs have been adopted since the social media post, but 11 are still looking for a home. The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Here are the dogs still on the urgent list.

Marcy: She is 2 years old and weighs around 55 pounds. Marcy has been at the shelter since 1-30-24

Tawny: She is 10 months old and weighs around 35 pounds. Tawny has been at the shelter since 1-31-24

Cora: She is 2 years old and weighs around 49 pounds. Cora has been at the shelter since 2-12-24

Tessy: She is 2 years old and weighs around 76 pounds. Tessy has been at the shelter since 2-13-24

Angel: She is 3 years old and weighs around 76 pounds. Angel has been at the shelter since 2-13-24

Heart: He is 2 years old and weighs around 64 pounds. Heart has been at the shelter since 2-20-2024

Zeke: He is 3 years old and weighs around 67 pounds. Zeke has been at the shelter since 2-28-2024

Ralph: He is 3 years old and weighs around 46 pounds. Ralph has been at the shelter since 2-13-2024

Josiah: He is 1 years old and weighs around 32 pounds. Josiah has been at the shelter since 2-13-2024

Rosco: He is 5 years old and weighs around 48 pounds. Rosco has been at the shelter since 2-13-2024

Connelly: He is 3 years old and weighs around 66 pounds. Connelly has been at the shelter since 2-5-2024

