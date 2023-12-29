Nearly 40 pedestrians died on Atlanta streets in 2022, so what is being done?

ATLANTA — It’s a call Valerie Handy-Carey never expected to get.

It was September of 2022 when her daughter Brittany Glover was in Atlanta, going out with friends before working the weekend with Spirit Airlines.

While crossing the road on Donald Lee Hollowell, a vehicle hit and killed her.

“It didn’t even make sense. I just talked to her earlier today. How could she be dead?” Handy-Carey said, “Someone hit her and kept going... they never stopped. They never stopped.”

Brittany was one of 38 pedestrians to die on the streets of Atlanta this year.

“We know that 10 percent of the streets account for 60 percent of the fatalities,” said Jeremiah Jones with Propel ATL.

The organization put together this report on pedestrian deaths. They found many pedestrian deaths happened in low-income communities and areas without many sidewalks, crosswalks, or proper lighting.

“When it comes to pedestrian fatalities, it’s an engineering issue,” Jones said

“To me, these are basic things communities should have,” Handy-Carey said.

According to their report, Moreland Avenue saw the most pedestrian deaths. The second deadliest spot for pedestrians was on Donald Lee Hollowell, where Brittany died.

Handy-Carey knows her daughter is not coming back, but she wants changes to make sure other mothers don’t experience the same pain.

“If Brittany was your daughter, what would you want to happen? How would you feel?” Handy-Carey.

Now, some work will be underway. The city approved 40 projects in the Moving Atlanta Forward plan on streets that had pedestrian deaths.

As for Brittany, the person who hit and killed her has never been caught.

