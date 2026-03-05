Near-record to record highs the next few days, scattered storms this weekend

ATLANTA — North Georgia will experience near-record and record-high temperatures for the next several days.

There’s also an active weather pattern that will bring the chance for storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says near-record highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday will be even warmer with highs expected to break a record.

Isolated storms will return late Friday with a few more storms around on Saturday.

Monahan says a weakening front will bring more widespread scattered showers and storms Sunday.

Some storms have the potential to become strong to severe.

