Near record highs for rest of the week

Near record highs for this time of year are in the forecast to close out the week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says highs will approach near 90 degrees by the weekend.

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If it does hit 90 degrees on Friday or Saturday, it would be the earliest day on record in Atlanta. The current earliest day was April 23, 1980.

The average date for the first 90-degree day in Atlanta is June 2. Last year, Atlanta didn’t hit 90 degrees until June 6. The average high of 90 degrees typically happens by the first week of July.

There is a slight chance of a shower in the north Georgia mountains Thursday. A cold front will move through late Saturday into early Sunday with a chance for isolated showers, especially north and west of Atlanta.

We’re tracking when highs in low 70s return, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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