NBA Draft 2025: Atlanta Hawks select Georgia’s Asa Newell in first round

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks selected University of Georgia star Asa Newell with the No. 23 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Hawks swapped their No. 13 pick with the New Orleans Pelicans to draft the power forward on Wednesday night.

“We are all excited to have you here, man. I’m telling you, having a Bulldog, this is big for us,” Hawks owner Tony Ressler told Newell in a call from the draft room.

“Yes sir. Thank you for keeping me in state. I really appreciate the opportunity and it’s just a blessing. I just can’t wait to get up there,” Newell said.

Newell is no stranger to Atlanta. He was born here and lived in Athens until his family moved to Florida, where he played with No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg at Montverde Academy.

Newell received several collegiate offers, but decided to return to Athens and play for UGA head coach Mike White.

Newell made the SEC All-Freshman team, averaging 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

“Asa is unbelievable. With where the league is going, people with size and athleticism like that just make sense,” Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh said in a statement Wednesday night. “He’s a great screener, a great human being, a ridiculous athlete, and a really smart player too. He is an unbelievable competitor and does things that impact winning.”

