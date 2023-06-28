Natural disaster declared in Georgia counties after March freeze destroyed most peach crops

ATLANTA — Federal officials issued a natural disaster declaration for farmers and producers in counties whose peach crops were hit by the March freeze.

After a warm streak in February followed by several days of freezing weather in March, Georgia farms reported losses anywhere from 50 to 90% of their peach crop for this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday, the United States Department of Agriculture declared 18 counties as primary natural disaster areas so those farms can get help. Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said he’s grateful for USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and the department’s relief.

“Since the freeze, we’ve worked with our farmers and producers to ensure USDA clearly understood the severity of the situation and the needs of those impacted by the freeze. Georgia peaches are a symbol of the success of our state’s number one industry, and this much-needed relief will help farmers and producers across the state bounce back better than before,” Harper said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The loans can be used toward replacement “essential” items or to refinance certain loans. Georgia farmers and producers in the following counties can apply: Banks, Crawford, Fannin, Gilmer, Habersham, Hall, Jackson, Johnson, Macon, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Peach, Pike, Taylor, Towns, Union and Upson.

While those are the primary counties, these counties are also eligible: Barrow, Bibb, Butts, Clarke, Coweta, Dawson, Dooly, Elbert, Emanuel, Forsyth, Franklin, Gordon, Gwinnett, Harris, Hart, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Marion, Murray, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Pickens, Rabun, Schley, Spalding, Stephens, Sumter, Talbot, Treutlen, Troup, Washington, White and Wilkinson.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 26, 2024.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Earlier this month, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims spoke to the owner of Jaemor Farms for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Drew Echols estimates that he lost about half of his peach crop this year.

“I always tell people it’s supposed to be cold in March – March is wintertime,” he said. “It’s just not supposed to be warm in February.”

Aside from 2021 when he lost about 90% of his crop, Echols told Mims that this season was the roughest he experienced since 2007.

Georgia peach season is expecting a smaller harvest than previous years

©2022 Cox Media Group