Natural cemetery to expand in Georgia county

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Troup County cemetery will soon expand.

Earlier this month, the Troup County Board of Commissioners voted to add 20 new acres to Whispering Hills, which sits along Mooty Bridge Road near LaGrange.

The board voted 4-2 to approve the application.

The cemetery is what’s known as a “natural burial” cemetery, also referred to as “green burial.” It is one where bodies of the dead are buried directly in soil or a body of water rather than in a casket, without any preservation chemical treatment or effort.

“Green burials only use natural materials that are biodegradable in order to allow remains to return to the Earth naturally,” Whispering Hills stated on its website.

The cemetery is contained within a memorial nature preserve.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group