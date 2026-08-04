2027 NASCAR schedule: Dates for Atlanta race weekends unveiled

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the dates for when NASCAR will return to Atlanta for the 2027 season.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein that EchoPark Speedway will host its first weekend Feb. 27 and 28 and its night race weekend July 17 and July 18.

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What’s different for 2027? EchoPark Speedway will host two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races for the first time since 2008.

Here’s the Atlanta schedule:

February 27, 2027: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

February 27, 2027: Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250

February 28, 2027: Autotrader 400

July 17, 2027: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

July 18, 2027: Dollar Tree 400 under the lights

Tickets will go on sale soon on EchoParkSpeedway.com

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