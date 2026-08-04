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2027 NASCAR schedule: Dates for Atlanta race weekends unveiled

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 12: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BODYARMOR FLASH I.V. Ford, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at EchoPark Speedway on July 12, 2026 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the dates for when NASCAR will return to Atlanta for the 2027 season.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein that EchoPark Speedway will host its first weekend Feb. 27 and 28 and its night race weekend July 17 and July 18.

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What’s different for 2027? EchoPark Speedway will host two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races for the first time since 2008.

Here’s the Atlanta schedule:

  • February 27, 2027: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
  • February 27, 2027: Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250
  • February 28, 2027: Autotrader 400
  • July 17, 2027: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
  • July 18, 2027: Dollar Tree 400 under the lights

Tickets will go on sale soon on EchoParkSpeedway.com

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