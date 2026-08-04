2027 NASCAR schedule: Dates for Atlanta race weekends unveiled

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the dates for when NASCAR will return to Atlanta for the 2027 season.
Sources confirmed to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein that EchoPark Speedway will host its first weekend Feb. 27 and 28 and its night race weekend July 17 and July 18.
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What’s different for 2027? EchoPark Speedway will host two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races for the first time since 2008.
Here’s the Atlanta schedule:
- February 27, 2027: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
- February 27, 2027: Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250
- February 28, 2027: Autotrader 400
- July 17, 2027: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
- July 18, 2027: Dollar Tree 400 under the lights
Tickets will go on sale soon on EchoParkSpeedway.com
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