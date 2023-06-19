Most valuable pup: Shelter dog donates blood for transfusion to helps save other rescue dog’s life

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One dog is considered the real MVP, the most valuable pup, after saving the life of another dog.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to WSAV, Carlton, a 1-year-old hound helped save another dog who was in desperate need of an emergency blood transfusion.

A man identified as Butch Krishnamurti wrote in a Facebook post that his dog Breeze needed a blood transfusion to have a high enough red blood cell count to sustain intensive exploratory surgery on Saturday.

After Renegade Paws Rescue, the organization that fosters Carlton, learned about Breeze’s situation, they offered Carlton as a potential donor, WSAV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Krishnamurti said Carlton was a trooper during the blood draw.

“The transfusion worked beautifully and Breeze’s surgery was successful,” Krishnamurti wrote.

Krishnamurti said they were able to identify the location of Breeze’s internal bleeding. Breeze has since gone home and is reportedly eating well and slowly increasing his activity.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Krishnamurti said he and Breeze are grateful for Carlton.

“Breeze’s thankful owner says that he is “very grateful to Renegade Paws Rescue and hero dog Carlton for the gift of blood and life,” Krishnamurti told WSAV.

WSAV states that Carlton is available for adoption. He’s good with dogs and kids, affectionate and fun. He’s also a lifesaver. If you would like to adopt Carlton, click here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

4 of 5 people shot at DeKalb nightclub released from hospital

©2022 Cox Media Group