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Most TSA workers receive paychecks for first time in over 6 weeks

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 22: People wait in a long security line at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on March 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a partial government shutdown. U.S. President Donald Trump said ICE agents will be deployed to U.S. airports on Monday, with border czar Tom Homan in charge of the effort.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The Transportation Security Administration says most of its workers have been paid for the first time in over six weeks.

In a statement on Monday, TSA officials confirmed workers received backpay for at least two paychecks they have missed since the partial government shutdown started.

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The last time TSA workers were paid was the week of Feb. 14. Many officers have called out sick while nearly 500 have quit all together.

The low number of available TSA agents led to hours-long security lines at airports across the country, especially at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Channel 2 Action News spoke with passengers who said they waited as long as nine hours to get through security.

The lines appeared to have eased over the last few days at the Atlanta airport. Hartsfield-Jackson officials have also restored the wait times website, which was down for the past two weeks.

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