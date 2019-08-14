More hot weather, storms possible today

ATLANTA - After a night of storms, get ready for another hot day.
Tuesday reached 100 degrees and was the hottest day in 3 years.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of storms today for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Wednesday will not be as hot as Monday and Tuesday were.
After today, rain chances drop back pretty low as we head into the end of the week and weekend... and it will stay hot.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 14, 2019
But I don't see a return of 100 degree temperatures in our future!
