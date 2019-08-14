  • More hot weather, storms possible today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - After a night of storms, get ready for another hot day.

    Tuesday reached 100 degrees and was the hottest day in 3 years.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of storms today for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Wednesday will not be as hot as Monday and Tuesday were.

     

