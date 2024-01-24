Mom says 15-year-old son riding bike was hit, thrown. She says the driver kept going

ROSWELL, Ga. — A local mother is speaking out about a driver she says hit her son on a bicycle and then kept going.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in North Fulton County just south of the square in Roswell. Brenda Padilla said her 15-year-old son, Anthony, was riding his bike on the sidewalk along South Atlanta Road Sunday afternoon when a car jumped the sidewalk and hit him. Anthony’s bike flipped over and he crawled, badly hurt, to his phone to call 911.

Padilla said the driver could have killed her son.

“I want to know who did it, because they didn’t even bother to see if he was okay,” Padilla said. “His hat and glasses landed like twenty feet from where he landed.”

Padilla said after the accident, she got a call from paramedics Sunday telling her Anthony had been hit. The 911 call Anthony made shows that he was remarkably calm after the accident.

“I was like, on my bike and the car hit me, and my bike flipped when I was on it,” he tells the dispatcher. “The car that bumped into me, they’re not here no more.”

Padilla said the crash left her son very banged up.

“He has the cut behind his heel, the bruises on his legs and his whole knee was swollen,” Padilla said.

Padilla is upset that no one else stopped to help her injured son.

“A lot of cars were driving by. No one stopped to say, ‘Are you ok?’” Padilla said.

She also couldn’t believe the driver who hit her son didn’t know what had happened.

“Like, you see someone fly off a bike, cause my son said he flipped with his bike, so if he flipped, how did you not see that,” Padilla said. “My concern was, what if something had happened? Yet, that person didn’t stop to see what happened.”

Padilla said her son is doing better and has gone back to school. She said police are trying to find out if any security cameras in the area may have captured the crash.

