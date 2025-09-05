Mom arrested after newborn rescued from dumpster at Georgia motel

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A mother accused of placing her newborn son into a dumpster has been arrested.

Columbus police say they responded to a Budgetel Inn on Tuesday afternoon after someone called 911 saying they could hear a baby crying from inside a dumpster.

Police have now identified and located the child’s mother, 22-year-old Zinnia Hernandez.

They say she admitted to giving birth to the child and placing him in the dumpster.

The baby was rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he has been in the NICU. Police say he is currently stable.

Hernandez has been charged with attempted murder, abandonment of a child, cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

