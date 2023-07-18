Mom of 19-year-old shot to death by her ex reveals chilling last phone call from daughter’s killer

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 19-year-old woman police said was kidnapped from her job and killed said her daughter’s ex boyfriend had been threatening their lives for months.

She said she begged her daughter, 19-year-old Khalyah Jones, to stay away from him, but she wanted to save him.

Cameron Hopkins was arrested after police said he kidnapped Jones from a Wingstop where she worked, led police on a chase and then shot Jones to death inside the car outside Lovejoy High School.

Jones’ mother, Bridgette Jones, said Hopkins had threatened her daughter and her family repeatedly and she know something bad was going to happen.

“I said, Kaliyah, loving him is going to kill you,” Jones said. “And he killed her.”

