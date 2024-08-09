Minor hospitalized after being hit by train in Duluth

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Duluth Police say a minor is in critical condition after being hit by a train.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a person hit by a train near the intersection of Brock Road and Main Street.

After further investigation, police said the minor was walking on or near the train tracks as the train was passing.

The train applied an emergency break and sounded the horn to alert the person but the train was unable to stop before hitting the person.

The minor was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

