Local

Minor hospitalized after being hit by train in Duluth

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Baby dies when hit by train in Missouri A 1-year-old girl was hit by a freight train last Saturday morning while she was "stationary" on the tracks, according to police. (Oleh Stefaniak/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Duluth Police say a minor is in critical condition after being hit by a train.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a person hit by a train near the intersection of Brock Road and Main Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After further investigation, police said the minor was walking on or near the train tracks as the train was passing.

The train applied an emergency break and sounded the horn to alert the person but the train was unable to stop before hitting the person.

TRENDING STORIES:

The minor was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sen. Ossoff pushes bill to keep members of Congress from trading stocks while in office

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read