Metro Atlanta nonprofit will soon be able to help hundreds more with housing

UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City nonprofit celebrating 60 years serving metro Atlanta’s most vulnerable residents is expanding its housing facilities by 70%.

Hundreds celebrated their country and their community on Thursday, with a red, white and blue golf cart parade through their neighborhood.

“Christian City is like a big family,” resident Harry Crosland told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

It’s a place that is home to more than 1,000 residents in South Fulton County.

“We have a motto. It’s called loving people, loving people,” the nonprofit’s CEO, Keith Horton, said.

This year, Christian City is marking six decades caring for children, seniors and the metro’s most vulnerable residents.

It started in 1965 with 50 acres and a cottage for homeless children.

Now, the campus covers 500 acres and provides residential group homes for kids, foster care services, homes for runaways, senior living, assisted living and more.

Over the next three years, the nonprofit will build 160 new residential units. It will increase Christian City’s housing capacity by 70%.

“Anybody needs a place to call home, this is it,” Lena Harkins said.

Harkins has been here since 1996, first as a house parent and now as a retiree. She says as the need has grown, Christian City has grown to meet it.

She says it’s a family, and this family loves a patriotic parade.

“It’s more than just a place to live,” Harkins said.

©2025 Cox Media Group