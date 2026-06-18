Men’s College World Series: Georgia bats go cold as Omaha run ends with loss to Oklahoma

OMAHA, Neb. — The Georgia Bulldogs historic baseball season came to an end on Wednesday night with another loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Omaha.

The Sooners advanced to face North Carolina in the Men’s College World Series championship with 11-4 run of Georgia. The Bulldogs will return to Athens on Thursday without a national championship.

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Georgia’s offense had been outstanding all season long and it led the nation with 178 home runs. But the lineup cooled off at the worst time. Georgia scored a combined seven runs to Oklahoma’s 15 in the two games they played.

“This was just one of the weirder times for us to kinda be off. We kinda lost our mojo,” Tre Phelps told Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo. “I hate it had to be when we were in Omaha. But couldn’t be more proud of all the guys in the lineup.”

Catcher Daniel Jackson, the Dick Howser Trophy winner and Golden Spikes finalist, says the team believed in their chances to win the program’s first title since 1990.

“Honestly, I just couldn’t believe we didn’t win it all. I really wanted to bring a national championship back to Athens. I felt like we were the team to do it. We kinda of just didn’t play our best baseball,” Jackson told Mastrangelo.

The team will return to Athens without a championship. But Phelps says a new standard has been set for the Bulldogs program. He expects the team to make it back to Omaha next season.

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