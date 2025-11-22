MARTA plans festive events and free rides for the holidays

ATLANTA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is launching a series of festive events and offering free rides on holiday-themed buses throughout November and December in Atlanta.

The holiday celebrations kicked off with the third annual MARTA Holiday Market and Bus Reveal on Nov. 20 at West End Station, featuring local artisan shopping, seasonal treats and the unveiling of custom holiday buses.

“The holiday market is one of our favorite ways to celebrate our riders and highlight our community partners,” said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt.

The holiday bus program is sponsored by Tulsa Welding School Atlanta, which is opening a new campus in the city. Their sponsorship allows for three custom holiday bus wraps and free rides for customers during the season.

MARTA will host a Holiday Customer Appreciation Event on Dec. 11 at Kensington Station, presented in partnership with Decide DeKalb, featuring local vendors, holiday karaoke and a meet-and-greet with Santa.

Free rides on holiday buses will be available from Nov. 21 to Dec. 31, with the buses rotating through routes in Atlanta, DeKalb and Clayton County.

From Dec. 2 to 4, MARTA teams, along with The Real Black Santa and local influencers, will distribute free Breeze Cards during surprise ride activations across the system.

Visit MARTA’s website for more information about the festive events.

