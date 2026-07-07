Man with puncture wound found near MARTA station dies

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a man’s death after someone found him lying on a sidewalk.

Police say he had a puncture wound. He was found across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial MARTA station after a 911 call.

People who live in the area told Channel 2’s Tom Jones they wish there was peace and nonviolence there in line with Dr. King’s beliefs.

“He died for nonviolence and look what we got up here. Violence. We don’t have peace up here,” said neighbor Cynthia Bland.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore brought you to the scene at Hilliard Street and Decatur Street as police put up crime scene tape during Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Police have not identified the victim, only saying he was in his 30s.

They could tell he was attacked.

“The man was transported to Grady, and he was pronounced dead later on,: Lt. Christapher Butler said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group