Man who killed Ga. 5-year-old heads to trial even though he already pleaded guilty

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — WARNING: The following report contains details that some may find graphic or disturbing.

A man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a Georgia 5-year-old will still head to trial this week in Alabama even though he already entered his plea.

Jeremy Williams is accused of killing Kamarie Holland in December 2021.

On Dec. 13, the Columbus Police Department issued a critical missing child alert for Holland. Kristy Siple told police that she went to check on her daughter when she woke up and couldn’t find her.

Columbus police and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama identified Williams as a suspect and tracked him down to a motel in Phenix City, Ala. Agents went to a former address that belonged to Williams and found Holland’s body.

Police later learned that Siple trafficked her daughter to Williams in exchange for money and that Williams sexually assaulted and abused the 5-year-old.

In March, WTVM-TV reported that Williams pleaded guilty to four counts of capital murder, obstruction of a corpse, knowingly recording the acts, rape, and sodomy. Siple pleaded guilty to human sex trafficking.

While Williams entered a guilty plea, his case will head to trial because the Russell County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty. WTVM and other local outlets reported that Alabama law requires a 12-person jury to determine if a suspect in a death penalty case is guilty or innocent.

Right now, the trial is in jury selection. Court officials told local media that nearly 400 potential jurors received subpoenas.

The judge overseeing the case issued a gag order, which prevents the DA’s office and defense attorneys from speaking about the case.

WTVM spoke with Kamarie Holland’s father who is waiting for Williams to receive the death penalty.

“Monsters like that shouldn’t be allowed - no leniency. I want total justice for my baby because I wouldn’t wish this on nobody’s kids. The horror he put me and my family through. We definitely don’t need anybody like that out on the streets,” Corey Holland said.

