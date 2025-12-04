Man stole box truck in Cobb County to steal roofing supplies from Fulton construction site

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Police say a man stole a truck before driving it to Fulton County to steal from a construction site.

Hapeville police say they were alerted to a box truck that had been reported stolen in Cobb County coming into the city by a Flock camera just before 10 p.m.

A few hours later, officers spotted the truck on North Central Avenue and then getting onto Interstate 85 northbound.

After pulling the truck over, they found it filled with stolen roofing supplies.

The driver was arrested, but his name has not been released.

Police say he will face several felony charges, but did not confirm his exact charges.

