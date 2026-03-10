Man reported missing after his shift, work truck found in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man reported missing by his employer.

Michael Clinkscales, 43, disappeared sometime before Tuesday morning. His employer called police after Clinkscales’ work truck was found on Boulder Park Drive after his shift was over.

The employer said he tried calling Clinkscales, but wasn’t able to reach him. Other attempts to reach him have failed. Clinkscales’ last known address was on Sherwood Trace in Lithonia.

He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. It’s unknown what kind of clothes he was last seen wearing.

Anyone who knows where he is or sees him is asked to call 911 or Atlanta police at 404-546-4235.

