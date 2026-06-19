Man killed in 2024 nightclub shooting. With no new leads, police hope these men have information

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police want to question three men they believe may know something about a 30-year-old’s murder at a nightclub in 2024.

Xavia McClary was shot and killed in the early morning of Sunday, March 24, 2024 at the Plush Club in DeKalb County.

“Since that day, every morning has begun with the same heartbreak and the same unanswered question: who did this and why?” his mother Schontal McClary said.

Xavia McClary

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With no working cameras at the crowded nightclub, detectives eventually tracked down fuzzy images of three men who were nearby that night. They were all dressed in suits and bowties and were riding in a beige Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with black rims and aftermarket exhaust.

Police need help finding these men, calling them persons of interest and not the shooter.

“We know they were there. We don’t know who they are. But we know they were there, we need to speak with them so they can help us identify the person responsible,” DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick said Thursday.

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DeKalb County passed an ordinance a few years ago requiring high-quality surveillance video at every gas station in the county. CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson authored and pushed for the ordinance during her time as a county commissioner.

She will forward an amendment to the current board to include after-hours establishments.

“Because we could have brought these folks in much sooner, if we had clear images,” Cochran-Johnson said.

And McClary’s family is still looking for answers and peace. And for those who know something to have the courage to come forward.

“We’re asking for the truth, we’re looking for the truth and we’re simply asking that you are accountable for what you’ve done. We’re asking for justice,” Schontal McClary said.

Detectives also want to talk Jaquante Shepherd, who was the doorman and working security that night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb Police or Crimestoppers. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

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