Man found shot to death near pool at metro Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — At least one person was killed at an Atlanta apartment complex Friday afternoon.

There were multiple officers at the Princeton Lakes apartments in southwest Atlanta.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where officers were gathered in a walkway near the complex’s pool area. Crime scene tape was strung up across the entrance to the complex

The victim has not been identified. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if police have identified any potential suspects.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

