Man exonerated for bank robbery after 16 years in prison

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man convicted of robbing a bank is going free after nearly 16 years in prison.

District Attorney Dalia Racine on Monday laid out missed signs that cost a man more than a decade behind bars for a crime he did not commit, Channel 2’s Michael Doudna reports.

It was in 2008 that police arrested Brandon Pugh for allegedly robbing a Wachovia Bank.

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Witnesses saw his car used in the crime, and authorities found it abandoned with bank dye at a nearby motel.

Authorities originally claimed Pugh lied when he said his car was stolen the night before and say they found evidence of red bank dye on him.

But the DA says a recent investigation shows he called 911 in Atlanta and near East Point at the same time his stolen car was seen in Douglasville. He did not know the other man who admitted to the robbery, and the red ink they found on his person was not bank dye.

After finding this evidence, they say they had the responsibility to let him go free.

“Today, we are working to right the wrong that we committed against Brandon Pugh and to do our best to make sure it never happens again,” DA Racine said.

Pugh was released Wednesday. The DA’s office will try to connect him to resources for those who have been exonerated, but they know it will never make up for the 16 years he lost with his family or kids.

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