Man arrested in Columbus found with thousands of dollars of drugs, 3 firearms, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Thursday for multiple drug-related charges. When the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed their search warrants, thousands of dollars of drugs were found and seized.
According to MCSO, Quincy Hicks faces eight charges, including having controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school.
Deputies executed search warrants on Hicks, finding and seizing the following:
- Three firearms
- 237 Grams of Cocaine valued at $23,700
- 20 Marijuana plants valued at $40,000
- $2,279.00 in US Currency
As a result, Hicks was charged with:
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
- Manufacturing Marijuana
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of a Controlled Substance within 1000 Feet of a School
- Possession of Drug-Related Objects
The sheriff’s office said Hicks was taken to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.
