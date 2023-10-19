Man accused of starting, attempting to start fires near several north Georgia churches, deputies say

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he vandalized several churches.

Gordon County sheriff officials said on Aug. 23, deputies were called to investigate the circumstances surrounding a Molotov cocktail lobbed at a church in the Pine Chapel community.

According to the investigation, the device was composed of flammable liquid in a plastic bottle and caused minimal damage to the church.

On Aug. 26, deputies were called to Covington Bridge Road, where they located a plastic bottle of flammable liquid used to damage a farm tractor.

Authorities said the device created a grass fire, which a passerby extinguished. The tractor was not damaged.

Detectives determined that the same suspect committed the two crimes and began collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

On Oct. 1, officials said another Molotov cocktail was hurled at a church in the Oakman community.

Authorities said the device did not cause any damage to the building however, it did create a fire in the parking lot that quickly burned itself out.

On Friday, deputies found another incendiary device used to start a fire in a wooded area on Wesley Chapel Road near another church.

A witness told deputies that he saw the suspect when the incident occurred.

On Monday, authorities arrested 34-year-old Cody Dexter Blankenship of Calhoun while leaving work.

Authorities said Blakenship had been arrested in 2021 after being accused of scattering nails in several church parking lots.

Blakenship was charged with arson, attempted arson, vandalizing places of worship, possessing incendiary devices and burning woodlands. He is currently in the Gordon County Jail.

