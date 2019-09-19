Man accused of rape, kidnapping mistakenly released from jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a man accused of rape and kidnapping was mistakenly released from jail.
Justin Jackson is accused of kidnapping the mother of his child in 2017 and torturing her over a three-day period in Atlanta.
Jackson was supposed to be held without bond pending trial but was recently released, and the district attorney's office and the Fulton County Jail are pointing the finger at each other.
"They were supposed to protect me and keep me aware of everything," she said.
The DA's office says the case management system shows Jackson should have been held. There is now an active warrant out for his arrest.
