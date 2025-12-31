Luckie charm: Georgia tight end, brother with rare disorder capturing people’s hearts

NEW ORLEANS — The first time Georgia and Ole Miss met this season, Lawson Luckie became a household name.

It wasn’t just because of the three touchdowns he scored in the Dawgs win. It’s also the unbreakable bond he shares with his biggest supporter: his brother, Cannon.

The win over Ole Miss was the best game of Luckie’s career.

“Every time we go down that way, my mind lights up. I got to get in the end zone.”

It also gave the world his family’s greatest moment.

“He’s such a unique kid. I’ve never met a kid like him. And I’m so thankful that he is my brother. And sometimes I spend time thinking about it’s crazy that I have a brother like this,” Lawson told Channel 2’s Luke Hetrick.

Sitting in the front row at that game, you’ll spot 13-year-old Cannon. He suffers from FOXG1, a rare neurodevelopment disorder. It impacts his speech, hearing and motor skills. But it doesn’t stop his ability to feel the love.

“They don’t know what they’re really capable of. A lot of people are really capable, especially with things that they’re put in the right situation,” Lawson said.

“My mom calls me every once in a while, she’s like, ‘I was going out to get dinner and like Cannon’s asking people to take pictures with him.’ That’s a dream come true,” Lawson said.

His little brother and their special bond make a big impact on his teammates.

“He’s got a really big sweet spot for his brother, obviously, but it really shows that the guy he is and the character he is. We know what he’s fighting for and it makes us fight harder for him,” offensive lineman Monroe Freeling said.

