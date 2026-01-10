LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warning for several counties

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is starting to moving through north Georgia.

The main threats will be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a brief tornado is possible.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW

7:50 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Floyd, Haralson, and Polk County until 8:30am.

5 a.m.

A tornado watch has been issued until 11 a.m. eastern for the following counties: Carroll, Chattooga, Floyd, Haralson, Heard and Polk.

The watch also includes Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama in the Channel 2 Action News viewing area until 10 a.m. central.

1:46 a.m.

The flood watch has been expanded farther south.

1:40 am update: the flood watch has been expanded farther south and now includes Gwinnett, Dekalb, Fulton, Douglas, and Carrol counties. 2-4 inch rainfall is likely, isolated 5-6 inches are possible in spots. We'll be tracking the heavy rain and storms live on Channel 2. pic.twitter.com/MbAiVLR9dj — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) January 10, 2026

