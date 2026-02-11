Legendary band Heart rock on with ‘Royal Flush Tour’ at Gas South Arena

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Iconic rock band Heart – fronted by the indefatigable sisters, Ann and Nancy Wilson – pulls into Gas South Arena on Sunday, Feb. 15, for a stop on their “Royal Flush Tour.”

The tour was extended after Ann was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and underwent surgery and treatment. Just as the band was headed back out on the road, Ann fell and suffered a severe break to her arm and elbow.

As soon as she was able, Ann was back on stage – often seen in a wheelchair in social media clips – but her instantly recognizable voice was mighty as ever.

“She’s going gangbusters now,” Nancy said in a recent interview with Rough Draft. “Every show she’s stronger and stronger.”

Fans can expect to hear all the hits, including “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” “Alone” and “These Dreams,” which features Nancy on lead vocals. Nancy is, of course, Heart’s dynamic guitarist – considered one of the greatest in rock history.

