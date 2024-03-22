At least 5 dead, 6 injured in multiple shootings across metro Atlanta in past 24 hours

ATLANTA, Ga. — It’s been a violent 24 hours in metro Atlanta.

Police across the city have responded to at least nine shootings since Thursday evening at 6 p.m., which left five people dead and six injured.

On Thursday night at around 6:30 p.m., two people were shot at an apartment complex on Campbellton Road. One person was killed and another was take to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. NewsChopper 2 was over that scene, where there was still a body in the parking lot. Police have not released the circumstances surrounding that shooting.

Around 7 p.m. in Cobb County, police responded to reports of a person injured inside a car on Powers Ferry Road. Police found Curtis Coleman, 43, dead from a gunshot wound. That investigation is ongoing.

In Gwinnett County, police responded to a shooting around 7:50 p.m. that left one man injured and another dead. The shooting happened on Pleasant Lake Village in Duluth. The 911 caller said someone in the apartment shot at him and he shot back. Two men were taken to the hospital, where one died. The other is in critical condition. The victim has been identified as Faisal Norley, 29. Detectives believe both victims were in the apartment when they got into a fight. Police are working to determine who started shooting first.

In DeKalb County, Brookhaven police said a man shot another man to death in front of a tattoo shop on Chamblee Dunwoody Road early Friday morning. Officers tracked down and arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Thomas, who was charged with murder among other charges.

Around 12:20 a.m. Friday, Atlanta police responded to reports of a shooting on Juniper Street. They found one man with a gunshot wound. Police determined that the victim had encountered a man who was breaking into his car in a parking deck. The suspect got into a white SUV. Someone inside the vehicle shot the victim in the stomach. His condition has not been released.

Around 3:40 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on Maple Walk Circle. Police have not released any more details about that shooting.

In South Fulton County, police responded to a scene on Wolf Downs Court in reference to a person shot on Friday morning. Police determined that the victim arrived at the home to pick up his child from the child’s mother. A man visiting the child’s mother got into a fight with the victim, who was shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are still investigating that shooting.

Around 4:50 a.m. Friday, Atlanta police responded to 1783 Cheshire Bridge Road in reference to a shooting. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital where one person died.

1 dead, 1 hurt in double shooting in northeast Atlanta, police say

