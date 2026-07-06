Lake Lanier Association warns river dredging project could lower lake levels

BUFORD, Ga. — The Lake Lanier Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection of the massive reservoir, warns that dredging of the lower end of the Chattahoochee River for commercial barge navigation could have a major impact on the Lake Lanier economy, residents, and the lake as a drinking water resource for millions in north Georgia.

The group says such additional commercial barge navigation in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River system would require large additional water releases from the lake.

“Lake Lanier cannot refill fast enough or often enough to stay at full if you’re taking more water out of it to support navigation. They are looking at resuming navigation, which has been a failed commercial water transportation system for over 20 years,” said Lake Lanier Association representative Clyde Morris.

Morris spoke to Channel 2’s Tom Regan at Lanier Park in Buford. He says the ambitious project that will be directed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will have a widespread impact.

“There’s a billion dollars in revenue generated by recreational activities around Lake Lanier every year. It’s also a water supply for nearly 5 million people in north Georgia. We are concerned as lake levels drop, visitation drops. And as you take away the number of people who come here, that’s going to have a direct economic impact,” said Morris.

Some people who live near the lake expressed concern about the project.

“The more water that comes out, the more danger there is underwater. All the trees and everything,” said lake resident Mike Odenbrett.

Another resident said she understands the need for economic development downstream linked to commercial navigation.

“The lake was made to share the water. So I think everyone has a stake in it,” said lake resident Myrna Olsson.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now doing an environmental impact study on the dredging project expected to be released in November 2027.

Morris said the government should also do an economic impact study for those who lives and business are based on the lake, as well as lake area residents.

“There’s no proven economic demand for river navigation down there.” said Morris.

Channel 2 Action News reached out for a comment from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

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