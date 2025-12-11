Kirby Smart shows up to senior player’s final presentation for graduation

ATHENS, Ga. — The bond between a college football head coach and his players go beyond the gridiron.

No one takes that to heart more than Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. And if you needed proof, look no further than how he showed up for senior Christen Miller this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miller, a DeKalb County native and Cedar Grove High alum, is set to graduated. This week, he had to give his presentation for one of his classes. Smart showed up to watch in the front row and show his support.

Finishing his degree isn’t be the only goal on Miller’s list. He is projected as one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft will air live on Channel 2 in April.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group