Jimmy Carter letter to Rosalynn Carter, other items from private collection to be auctioned

PLAINS, Ga. — Christie’s is auctioning off historic objects to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Some of the items belonged to former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Amy Carter donated items from her parents’ private collection.

“It is a pleasure to share this glimpse into my parents’ world. I hope these objects paint a fuller picture of them – their lives of service, their devotion to each other and the joy and curiosity that kept them learning and engaged throughout their lives," Carter said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the items includes a 1978 handwritten letter from President Carter to Mrs. Carter. It’s a happy birthday message that read “It’s nice to be growing old together with you.” Christie’s expects the letter to fetch over $2,000.

The auction house will also have the upholstered armchairs from the Carter’s home. They are the same ones pictured below from when the Carters welcomed then-President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to Plains in 2021.

Photos from Carter, Biden visit released

The other items from the Carter collection include:

Peanut print scarves from Carter’s time in the Georgia governor’s mansion in 1973

Photographs from Carter’s time at the U.S. Naval Academy

Memorabilia from Carter’s presidential run

Stetson hat made for the president

Group of ties worn by Carter

“Mountain Waterfall” artwork painted by Jimmy Carter

The auction will run online from Jan. 13 staring at 10 a.m. through Jan. 27 at 12 p.m.

You can click here to see the items on the auction block.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group