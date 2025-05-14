Isolated storms through the evening before weather turns drier

Despite all the rain we have seen lately, we are trending a lot drier compared to this time last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In 2024, we had nearly 25 inches of rainfall by this time. This year, there has been only a little over 18 inches.

We are going to see some drier weather returning. We will have a few isolated storms into the evening Wednesday, but there will be drier weather conditions with the chance of rain going down by the end of the week.

The chance of rain will ramp up as we head into the weekend. Even with all the rain we have seen as of late, and on top of what we are going to see in the days to come, it’s really not going to amount to a whole lot more.

That is the good news, as we will have a chance to finally dry out. Tune into Channel 2 Action News for more updates on when we are going to see the drier weather.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group