I-16 shuts down for several hours on both sides after chase leads to deputy-involved shooting

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a traffic stop ended in a deputy-involved shooting causing a Georgia interstate to be shut down for multiple hours.

It was Monday morning around 2:00 a.m. when the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said I-16 from exit 143 and Hwy 280 in Bryan County to exit 152 to Jimmy Deloach in Chatham County would be closed in both directions following a deputy-involved shooting.

Effingham deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black truck going westbound around the area of Old River Road Sunday night around 11:45 p.m.

According to Bryan County deputies, the suspect became combative with Effingham deputies, resulting in the driver shooting at a deputy.

Officials said the deputy called for help, leading to a car chase. Bryan deputies said there was an exchange of gunfire, leading to the suspect being shot and killed.

Bryan County along with Bloomingdale Police Department and Georgia State Patrol rushed in to help the Effingham sheriff’s office.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office provided hour-by-hour updates on the interstate closures.

Just after 8 a.m. Monday morning, both east and westbound lanes were reopened.

No officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate. The driver’s identity has not been released.

