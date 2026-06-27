Hot weekend ahead with chance of strong storms Saturday

ATLANTA — It’s going to be another hot day, but watch out for isolated storms later in the day.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says it will be hot and humid across north Georgia through the weekend and into early next week, with isolated thunderstorms possible each day.

Deon says today’s temperatures will reach the lower to mid-90s, along with heat index values climbing into the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon.

Tracking and timing storms on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

There is a low risk for an isolated severe storm, with damaging winds being the main threat.

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Isolated storm chances will continue Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the lower to mid-90s through Tuesday.

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