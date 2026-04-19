Hospital attains noteworthy achievement in neonatal care

BRASELTON, Ga. — A state health agency have given a local hospital a important new designation, making the hospital the first of its kind in the state.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton is the first hospital in the state to have a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit officially designated by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The designation is based on the national standards from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The hospital has operated as a Level II NICU since getting state approval in 2016. But the new designation serves as a seal of approval of the high standards in care, meeting or exceeding standards in the care of premature or ill newborns, Northeast Georgia Health System said.

“Families in our growing community deserve the peace of mind that comes with knowing advanced neonatal care is available close to home,” said Kevin Matson, vice president of regional hospitals at Northeast Georgia Health System. “This designation reflects our ongoing investment in specialized staff, technology and services that support healthy beginnings for every baby.”

For more information about Women & Children’s services at NGHS, visit nghs.com/women.

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