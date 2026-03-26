Holy moly! Georgia grandfather, grandson hit hole-in-one on same hole 2 years apart

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia college student no longer has the only bragging rights in his family when it comes to hitting a hole-in-one on the golf course.

But what are the odds that his grandfather would hit a hole-in-one almost exactly two years after he did? And on the same hole!

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Well, that’s what happened to Braxton Oglesby and Maurice Oliver.

The grandson-grandfather duo played a round of golf at the Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee on March 20. When they got to the third hole, Oliver sunk a hole-in-one.

It turns out, Braxton hit a hole-in-one also at the same spot on March 3, 2024.

Meredith Oliver, Maurice’s daughter and Braxton’s mother, shared photos of the momentous occasion with Channel 2 Action News. She said it’s something their family will never forget.

"It’s said that this is a one in 17 million chance of happening," she told WSBTV.com.

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