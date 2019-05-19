0 "He's so resilient." Jimmy Carter recovering well, disappointed not to be in church

PLAINS, Ga. - Former President Jimmy Carter had every intention of being back at Maranatha Baptist Church to teach Sunday School today - not quite a week since the accidental injury that required surgery. It wasn’t until midday Saturday that he let his family know he’d decided to take a little more time to rest.

“Uncle Jimmy was very upset he could not be here today,” said his niece, Kim Fuller, who taught in his place. “I really think he was waiting until the last minute, hoping he would feel better.”

Carter, 94, was preparing to go turkey hunting when he fell at his home on May 13. Following successful hip surgery, he had been recovering at home. His greatest concern, he said in a statement after the accident, was not being able to bag more birds before turkey hunting season ended.

“He’s so resilient,” Fuller’s sister, Jana Carter, said during welcoming remarks before the lesson began.

On the Sundays when Carter teaches, the parking lot is bustling long before the sun comes up. Volunteers arrive in the small hours to welcome folks who show up as early as 1 or 2 a.m.

A retired teacher, she placed her favorite book to teach from, “To Kill a Mockingbird” on the custom-made, motorized chair her uncle usually sits on during lessons.

The lectern spilling over with reference materials and a study guide along with her Bible, Fuller mused that her uncle never needs to consult notes while teaching.

“When it comes to his ministry, he’s done so much,” she said. “I can’t count all the things he’s done for the world. Sometimes here in Plains, we take it for granted. We think of them as Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Rosalynn.”

Plains residents who see President and Mrs. Carter regularly say they are the very embodiment of unassuming. They blend right in during meetings of the Plains Better Hometown Program, although their U.S. Secret Service retinue does bring presidential pomp to the casual gatherings.

“It’s great that they will come,” said Cindy Williams, who has lived in Plains since she got married a native son nearly 47 years ago. “They listen politely and ask questions.”

World renown for their work in Guinea Worm eradication, mental health awareness and Habitat for Humanity builds, the Carters are active in projects closer to home. Last month, for example, they attended the official grand opening of a Boys & Girls Club facility named in their honor.

“He’s very supportive of the town,” Williams said.

At Maranatha Baptist, the former president is a presence even when he’s not present. An avid woodworker, he crafted the wooden cross that hangs in the sanctuary. The wooden offering plates are his creations as well. Flip them over (not during the offertory, of course) and you can see his carved initials in the bottoms.

Ahead of Fuller’s lesson and during the church service, Savannah vocalist Kim Michael Polote gave several stirring performances.

“I’m so glad he’s home resting,” said Polote, who met Carter years ago at restaurateur and author Paula Deen’s wedding. “I was concerned about his health. He’s a super man but he’s not Superman.”

The sanctuary was not quite full on Sunday - still a pretty good turnout.

“I can’t wait to tell him how many people still came,” Rev. Tony Lowden said. Ahead of time, he played the voice mail from Carter inviting him to lead the church.

He also gave an encouraging report about how 39, as he calls him, is recovering.

“The day after his surgery, the physical therapist came in. He was jumping up halfway out of the bed saying, ‘Come on let’s get this going!’” Lowden said. “He’s 94. He’s up and walking up and down the hall.”

Amazed as he has been at his parishioner’s spirit and strength, Lowden has no doubt of the source.

“It’s the presence of God inside him that’s challenging him to live for Christ,” he said. “That’s why he wanted to be here so bad. He wanted to tell you about Christ even though he needed rest.”

He lifted up Carter during moments of prayer and during his sermon, but made sure to connect personally with the people in the pews.

“The same God that watches President Carter,” he said, “that’s the same God that watches you.”

Jennifer Brett with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

