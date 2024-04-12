“What happened to my son?” Parents of Henry County inmate found dead in cell want answers

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Henry County Inmate is dead and now his parents want to know why.

According to Henry County sheriff deputies, they found Sterling Williams unresponsive inside his jail cell Thursday night.

“I want to know what happened to my son,” Williams’ mother, Geutanna Williams Moore told Channel 2′s Action News reporter Audrey Washington on Friday.

“Did somebody do this to him? Did y’all do this to him? What happened to my son?” Williams’ father, Sterling Williams asked.

Henry County sheriff deputies said Williams was in jail since April 5 on a disorderly conduct charge.

Williams’ father said he learned the disturbing details surrounding his son’s death from a WSB-TV news article.

“The full news story on the phone in full detail of what happened to him,” Moore explained.

“And I had to hear that he hung himself on the news,”

Geutanna Williams Moore added.

Both parents told Channel 2 Action News reporter Audrey Washington they drove eight hours from Illinois to Georgia to get some answers.

They believe their son, who they say suffered from mental health issues would have never hurt himself.

“What happened to him because he would not have done that. He would never do anything like that to me or his sisters and brothers. He just wanted to get out. He just needed his medicine,” Geutanna Williams Moore said.

In a statement, a sheriff’s office spokesperson wrote in part:

“The Henry County Coroner’s Office pronounced Mr. Williams deceased. The incident is under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit. An official cause of death has not been released by the Henry County Coroner’s Office.”

“They will not even let us see our son. They will not let us see him or give us his property and I do not think that is right when that is our baby,” Sterling Moore said.

“I just want to see my son,” Geutanna Williams Moore tearfully explained.

The family told Washington the Medical Examiner promised to let the parents see their son’s body early next week.

Our phone calls and emails to the Henry County Sheriff’s office about death notice protocols, were not returned Friday.

The family has established a GoFundMe for funeral expenses. If you’re interested in donating, click here.

