Suspect caught wearing ankle monitor while breaking into vehicles in Henry neighborhoods

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A 19-year-old is facing several charges after breaking into cars in two Henry County neighborhoods.

The incident happened on April 7, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Henry County officers received several reports of vehicles being broken into in Madrid Circle and Granada Trail in Locust Grove.

Police said there were 12 vehicles total, with the suspects shattering the vehicles’ windows. The suspects stole wallets, debit cards, credit cards, and a handgun.

Henry County said with the help of several metro Atlanta agencies, authorities were able to arrest three suspects on different charges that stemmed from breaking into cars.

HCPD said one of the suspects, Kyren Dorsey,19, had an ankle monitor on during the crime. After police contacted his monitoring company, it traced Dorsey to where the incident occurred.

He’s been charged with 12 counts of entering auto in Henry County, with several other charges in other metro Atlanta counties. He’s currently in custody in another county and will be transferred to the Henry County Jail after facing charges in other jurisdictions.

The investigation is ongoing with more arrests possible.

