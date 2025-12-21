Some Henry County libraries will stop Saturday hours because of financial challenges

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Effective Jan. 1, the McDonough, Hampton, Locust Grove and Fairview libraries will pause Saturday operating hours until further notice in response to inflation-related financial challenges, the Henry County Library System said.

Cochran Public Library in Stockbridge will maintain its current hours, including Saturdays.

The Henry County Library System said in a recent press release that inflation has impacted the library system, forcing the decision to reduce service hours as current funding levels cannot sustain operations through the fiscal year without adjustments.

The library’s financial team has been working diligently to cut costs and ensure efficient use of taxpayer funds.

Library services will continue Monday through Friday at all locations, and the core services remain unaffected during the week, the library system said. The outdoor pickup lockers at the Hampton library will remain available 24/seven for patrons looking for convenience and access beyond regular hours.

This decision to alter service hours was not made lightly, as library leadership continues to seek additional funding to avoid further disruptions. The leadership team are committed to maintaining quality service for the community amid unavoidable increases in operational costs, the library system said.

