Multiple Locust Grove businesses cited for selling alcohol, vape products to minors

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Over half a dozen establishments in Locust Grove have been cited for selling vape products, tobacco and alcohol to individuals under 21.

Locust Grove police executed a city-wide operation to enforce laws related to selling vape products, tobacco, and alcohol to minors.

Officials said several businesses were found to be non-compliant.

The following businesses were cited for violations:

Z&Z Liquor - Sold alcohol to a person under 21

LG Smoke Shop (Stanley K. Tanger Blvd, and Tanger Dr.) - Sold vape products

﻿Smokers Tobacco & Vape (Bill Gardner Pkwy) - Sold vape products

Vape Lab (Hwy 42 at Bethlehem Rd.) - Sold vape products

Marathon Gas Station (Bill Gardner Pkwy at Market Place Blvd) - Sold vape products

Chevron gas station (Peeksville Rd.) - Sold vape products

Chevron gas station (Hwy 42) - Sold vape products

BP gas station (Stanley K. Tanger Blvd at LG Griffin Rd)- Sold vape products

Shell gas station (Stanley K. Tanger Blvd. at Indian Creek Rd) - Sold vape products

LPD said they also charged the employees who sold the products.

"We want to remind all businesses and members of the community that compliance with Georgia’s age-restriction laws is not optional. Violations will result in citations, fines, and potential license suspensions or revocations. The Locust Grove Police Department remains committed to protecting the health and safety of our youth," the department said.

