‘It is disgusting’ Parents concerned for students after mice spotted at Henry County middle school

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Parents and teachers are expressing concern after seeing mice at a Henry County middle school.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with parents of students at Luella Middle School where one parent told her that her son saw a mouse three times on three different occasions.

“I don’t want him to have absences just because there are mice, but it is disgusting,” the parent said.

Fernandes contacted Henry County Schools, and a spokesperson admitted there had been several mice sightings inside the school.

